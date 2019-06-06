Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leoti Heidman. View Sign Service Information Garden of Memories 4900 Airline Drive Metairie , LA 70001 (504)-833-3786 Service 11:00 AM chapel of Garden of Memories Funeral Home 4900 Airline Dr. Metairie , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church 3810 N. Major Drive Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2019 Leoti Carol Sears Heidman, known as Lee to her friends and family, passed away peacefully in Beaumont, TX on May 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Lee was born in New Orleans Louisiana on December, 12, 1934 and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport Louisiana in 1953. She managed a very successful career as a wife and mother for most of her life with a couple of short periods in the insurance and real-estate business in Louisiana and Delaware. Lee moved to Beaumont, twenty years ago to be with her sister, Starlee, after her husband passed away, where she made numerous loving friendships. She enjoyed gardening; making crafts for church charities; being involved with many church activities and organizations and playing bridge and Skip O card games with her regular group. She was an avid reader and liked to crochet and bake. Lee loved animals. She had a pet bird, cat and dog. She loved her church, Wesley United Methodist, and credited it with helping to restart her life in Beaumont. She was a member of the Orchid Society and served as President of the Pilot club. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Sears and Mary Ellen Geis Sears, and her husband of 40 years, John Heidman. They were married in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 28, 1955. Lee and John were neighborhood sweet hearts and married when John completed his service in the US Navy. Lee supported John during his studies at

1934 - 2019 Leoti Carol Sears Heidman, known as Lee to her friends and family, passed away peacefully in Beaumont, TX on May 31, 2019 at the age of 84. Lee was born in New Orleans Louisiana on December, 12, 1934 and graduated from C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport Louisiana in 1953. She managed a very successful career as a wife and mother for most of her life with a couple of short periods in the insurance and real-estate business in Louisiana and Delaware. Lee moved to Beaumont, twenty years ago to be with her sister, Starlee, after her husband passed away, where she made numerous loving friendships. She enjoyed gardening; making crafts for church charities; being involved with many church activities and organizations and playing bridge and Skip O card games with her regular group. She was an avid reader and liked to crochet and bake. Lee loved animals. She had a pet bird, cat and dog. She loved her church, Wesley United Methodist, and credited it with helping to restart her life in Beaumont. She was a member of the Orchid Society and served as President of the Pilot club. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Sears and Mary Ellen Geis Sears, and her husband of 40 years, John Heidman. They were married in Shreveport, Louisiana on January 28, 1955. Lee and John were neighborhood sweet hearts and married when John completed his service in the US Navy. Lee supported John during his studies at Louisiana State University and through John's career moves that brought the family everywhere from Delaware, Louisiana, Wisconsin and back to Louisiana, all while raising their 4 children Lee is survived by her sister, Starlee Patterson and her brother, Irel Sears. Lee was a mother figure to Starlee and Irel for much of their lives after Lee's mother passed at an early age. She is also affectionately remembered by her sons, Bern, Carl, and Martin; daughter, Julia; grandchildren, Jason and Rachel Meade, Cole, Jake and Kiel Heidman and great grandchildren, Gabrielle Garcia and Danielle Seuzenneau. A Methodist service will be held in the chapel at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Immediately followed by burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, next to her parents and husband. A memorial service will be held in Beaumont at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 3810 N. Major Drive on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Lee touched many lives and always put others first. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences will be available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close