1924 - 2019 2/22/1924 ~ 9/26/2019 LeRoy Wayne Koch passed away September 26, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born and raised in Kankakee, Illinois, and moved to Beaumont in 1947 with his wife, Marian. They were married 72 years, until Lee's death parted them. The Kochs were founding members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, and raised their 4 children in Beaumont. Lee was a Professional Engineer and General Superintendent and Chief Engineer of the Union Oil refinery in Nederland. He filled 32 years of retirement with family and church activities, travel, and golf. Lee played football and basketball in college and served in the US Marine Corps during World War II. He stayed physically strong, and was able to travel, hike and play golf into his 90s. He faced life's challenges with humor, a positive attitude, and coffee. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Koch; brother, Robert Koch; sister, Dorothy Simpson; son, Gordon Koch; and son-in-law, John Farris. He is survived by his wife, Marian; brother, Carleton of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughters, Susan Farris of Springtown and Jeanne Cobb and her husband, David, of Houston; and son, James of Beaumont. A gathering of Mr. Koch's family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., with his memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019