1942 - 2019 Leslie Harold Perkins, Sr., 76, of Beaumont died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. A public viewing will be from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy funeral home, and from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. His love and memories will remain in the heart of his wife, Patricia Perkins, children, Leslie H. Perkins Jr., Kendel Perkins, and Tonya Avery-Mays; (7) grandchildren, (7) great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019