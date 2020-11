Letha Mae Eaglin 87, of Beaumont, TX; transitioned to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2020. Services will be Nov. 21, 2020 at Universal Church of the Living God 690 Irma St, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 10AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Anthony Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing her memories are 4-Daughters, 1-Son, 2-Sisters and 1-Brother. 3-Generations of Grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com