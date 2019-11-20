Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 (409)-892-5912 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Forest Lawn Funeral Home 4955 Pine Street Beaumont , TX 77703 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Letty Jane Courts Vandewater, 86, died at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont on November 17, 2019 after enduring progressive illnesses for the past several years. Letty was born on September 7, 1933 in Beaumont to Henry (Harry) Courts and Gertrude Matilda Bonin Courts. She attended Beaumont public schools and in 1949 met and married the love of her life, Bronus Vandewater. They later had 4 children. She worked in several area grocery markets and retired from the Weingarten Corporation in 1984. After retirement, she lovingly cared for her disabled husband until his death in 1998. Letty loved being with her grandchildren and family, cooking, country music, George Strait, and was also a member of Praise Christian Church.

Letty is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Vandewater Sr.; sister, Gloria Church; brothers, H.C. and J.H. Courts; and son-in-law, Henry (Bubba) Short. She is survived by daughters Letty Lynn Short, Charlotte Tantillo and husband Butch; son, Doyle Vandewater; grandchildren, Michael Keck, Jason Tantillo, John Vandewater Jr., Robert Vandewater, Ashley Drake, and Joshua Vadewater; and 12 great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and her sister-in-law, Chris Bridges.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home from 11AM to 1PM. A celebration of Letty's life will begin at 1PM with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jason Tantillo, John and Robert Vandewater, and nephews John Courts, Linn and Jeff Eastepp.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice located at 2450 Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713.

"Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." "Strength and honor are her clothing, and she shall rejoice in time to come." -Proverbs 31:10 & 25

