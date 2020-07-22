Lewis Anthony Laurent, 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on November 21, 1934, to Elvira Breaud Laurent and Robley Daniel Laurent, in Norco, Louisiana.
Lewis was born and raised in Norco, Louisiana. He attended three years of college at USL before enlisting in the army, where he served for three years. He was stationed in Mainz Gonsenheim, Germany while in the army. Following his discharge, he began his work career, first at Shell Oil, in Norco, then he moved to Beaumont, to begin a 34-year career with Goodyear Chemical at their new plant, where he retired from in 1996.
He married his childhood love, Mary Ida (Triche) Laurent in 1957 and they had four children - Scott, Dean, Celeste and Jan.
Lewis was known by many through a variety of activities he was involved with during his lifetime. He was always involved in church activities, both at St. Anthony's Cathedral and then later at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic church, where he was involved as a participant and also as an organizer for ACTS retreats. He was a regular money counter, for over 20 years. Supporting Some Other Place events with the Men of St. Jude, was one of his favorite activities.
He had numerous hobbies. In earlier years he built and flew radio-controlled airplanes. Tinkering and repairing everything from toys to cars was a favorite pastime. But his passion was woodworking. Lew loved spending time working in his shop where he built anything, anyone asked for. In his retirement, he built over 1000 wooden toys that were donated to the annual toy drive.
Consistent with his Louisiana roots, he was an avid fisherman and shrimper through much of his adult life. His annual shrimping trip to Louisiana with Uncle Milton, was a highlight of each year, where he almost always came back with enough shrimp and fish to last until his next trip.
He was also a sports enthusiast, faithfully cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and LSU Tigers from his couch on. Attending a Dallas Cowboys game, with buddies from Goodyear, became an annual tradition for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed supporting the Astros and Texas Rangers and even sometimes he would cheer on a golfer or Nascar driver!
Throughout each hobby or involvement, a common theme was ever present - Cooking! Lewis cooked for any and every group that he was associated with including numerous fish fries, spaghetti dinners, pancake breakfasts, barbecues, and turkey fries, but by far...his specialty and the thing he loved the most was to share his GUMBO! Over the years, he cooked thousands of gallons of gumbo. Seeing someone enjoy his gumbo, always brought a smile to his face, and coming back for a second one was icing on the cake.
But his greatest love was FAMILY. Nothing made him happier than being surrounded by the chaos that is our family. Family trips, Easter crawfish boils, Christmas eve dinners (with gumbo, of course) were Dad's favorite times. Dad made each event one to remember, memories we'll treasure the rest of our lives.
Lew's devotion to family was never more evident than when tragedy struck, and he and our mother became full time caretakers and guardians for our brother Scott after an accident left him unable to care for himself. For the next 20 years Lew and Mary Ida devoted their entire life to taking care of Scott's every need, ensuring that he had the best possible quality of life that they could provide. This included everything from preparing meals and feeding him to trips to Disney and Branson Missouri. We will be forever grateful for the love, devotion and sacrifices dad and mom made for Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ida; his children, Dean Laurent, Celeste Corbell and her husband, Tommy Corbell, and Jan Williams and her husband, Dover Williams; grandsons, Justin Corbell and Trevor Corbell; and great-grand-daughter, Hannah Corbell. He is also survived by his brother, Kermit Laurent of LaPlace, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ewell Laurent and Robley Laurent, Jr. as well as his son, Scott Patrick Laurent.
A gathering of Mr. Laurent's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. His entombment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contribution be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or St Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
