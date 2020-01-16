Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Libby Ippolito. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church Port Arthur , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church Port Arthur , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Libby Ann (Ban) Ippolito, age 95, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Rosemont Memory Care Unit, a caring and loving community at the Rosemont Assisted Living Community of Kingwood, Texas. From her birth in Port Arthur, Texas, to her death she always greeted people around her with a smile and a warm hug. She was born to Joseph and Olga Steib and was the youngest of three girls. She married her sweetheart Joe Ippolito in Greenville SC where he was stationed in the Army Air Force. After returning to Port Arthur, she loved being a wife and mother to her four girls. Left to honor Ban and remember her love are Ban's four children, JoAnn (Gene) Cappadonna, Nanci Seawell, Gay (Ben) Kiker, and Susan (Steve) Willeford; four grandchildren; Christi KIker, Kate (David) Basurto, Amy Houck, and Dustin (Alinn) Willeford, ten great-grandchildren: Shain, Olivia, Joaquin, Hunter, Madison, Alayna, Mikayla, Jaeden, Dylan, and Austin; and many nieces and nephews. Ban was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris and Sybil; and her spouse Joe. Ban truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing bridge with friends, and playing poker with her daughters and nieces. Ban will be remembered through her community service activities with the Sertoma club and also through her church.



A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Port Arthur, TX with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves. The Ippolito family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Rosemont Assisted Living Community of Kingwood, specifically those in the Memory Care unit and to Texas Elite Hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Libby's name to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 3840 Woodrow Dr. Port Arthur, TX 77642.

