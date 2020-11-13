Lila Lee Fennell resided in Conroe, Texas for 42 years, and passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. She was 95 years old, and the matriarch of our family.



She was born on July 16, 1925 in Marfa, Texas to Lila Irene Taylor and Leonard Lee Howard. She moved to El Paso, Texas when she was in the 3rd grade and graduated from El Paso High when she was 16 years old. She married William (Bill) Reese Houser in 1942 and they were married for 48 years, until his death in 1990. On September 25, 1948 Bill and Lee had their first child, Janet Lee. Eight years later, their second child, Terry Lynn was born on October 4, 1956. In 1992, Lee remarried Charles Edwin Fennell, and was married to him until his death in 2008. Survivors include children Janet (Dave) Koehler and Terry Houser. Grandchildren include Jennifer Lee (Joey) McFall, William Nolan (Teresa) Aman, Mark Brenden (Carrie) Aman, Jeffery Paul (Debbie) Aman, Lynnzie Taylor Houser. Great grandchildren include Madeline Grace Aman, Lila Lee McFall, William Robert Aman, Joshua Robert Aman, Julia Diane McFall, Robert William Aman, Ace Brenden Aman, Lane Joseph Aman and Sophie Elizabeth Aman. She loved her family and her family adored her. She was not only beautiful on the inside, but also on the outside. She was a role model for her entire family, and the women have aspired to age gracefully and beautifully as she did.



Lila Lee was baptized in the First Christian Church in Marfa, Texas at age 12. She was also a member of the First Christian Church in Conroe, Texas for many many years. In her earlier years, Lila worked at various jobs during and after the war some of which included the Army / Airforce base in Marfa Texas, and Aetna Insurance Company in New London, Connecticut and Houston Texas. She was an excellent stenographer and typed over 80 words per minute. Lila Lee enjoyed numerous hobbies and other interests. These included bowling and traveling. She was an avid Bridge player by which she earned master points. She loved to play golf and was a charter member of the River Plantation Country Club. She also loved to dance and frequented the Montgomery County Friendship Center until it closed due to the pandemic. Her favorite bridge and dancing partner was Robert Hannasch.



Lila Lee had an extensive bell collection; a total of over 200 bells from different parts of the world where she had traveled. She was a volunteer for the Conroe Regional Medical Center for numerous years. One of the highlights of Lee's life was that she and Bill were invited to the Inauguration of the 41st President of the United States of America, George H. W. Bush, as her husband, Bill, was on the USS Finback Submarine that rescued President Bush during World War II.



Services will be held at Cashner Funeral Home and Garden Parks Cemetery located at 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas, 77303. Visitation is on Sunday, November 15th, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral Services are at 10 AM Monday November 16th at the same location.



The pallbearers include William Aman, Mark Aman, Jeff Aman, Dave Koehler, Joey McFall, and Robert Hannasch.



Honorary Pallbearer includes Gibby Foster.



