1933 - 2019 Lillie Yokum Prejean, 85 of Beaumont, TX passed away at her home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Prejean, Sr. Precious memories are left to her sons, Willis Prejean, Jr., John Prejean (Rena), Larry Prejean (Beverly), and Michael Prejean, Sr.; daughters, Margie Prejean, Cheryl Prejean Grant, Beverly Prejean White (Darrell), Deborah Prejean Guillory (Anthony) and Lisa Prejean; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; and host of other relatives and friends. There will be a visitation at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church (2485 Blanchette St.) on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She will be interred at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019