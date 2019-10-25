Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Bernice (Harrell) Lowery. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Fairmount Cemetery 1120 West Avenue North San Angelo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Bernice Harrell Lowery, 71, of Nederland, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Mid Jefferson Extended Care, Beaumont. She was born August 17, 1948, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Vivian Bernice Harrell and Paul Mathis Harrell, and had been a resident of the Nederland area since 1969. Linda was employed by ExxonMobil at the Beaumont Blending and Processing Plant and worked there until she retired in 2004. She was a member of the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union in Beaumont. Linda's passions were fishing, reading, camping, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was very active with her children while they were growing up in helping with school functions, being a Blue Bird leader, and helping with activities with the Order of Rainbow for Girls. Left to cherish her memories and the love that she had for them are her daughters, Karen Lowery Drake and her husband, William, of Lumberton and Maria Lowery Necastro and her husband, Greg, of Little Elm; grandchildren, Katelynn Drake, Gabi Necastro, and Owen Necastro; brothers, Leon Harrell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kenneth Harrell of Wheatland, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law that were like sisters to her, Dorothy Harrell and Molly Harrell, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lowery; grandson, Keith Drake; parents, Paul Harrell and Vivian Harrell; sisters, Pauline, Dorothy, and Mary; and her brothers, Gene and Leroy. A gathering of Mrs. Lowery's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Broussard's. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 West Avenue North, San Angelo. Complete and updated information may be found at:

