1939 - 2019 Linda H. Curtice, 80, of Silsbee, died peacefully in the reflection of her beautiful garden and in the company of loved ones on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Linda was born on January 7, 1939, in Center, Texas, to Sibyl and Rupert Crawford. She was raised in San Lorenzo, California and moved to Silsbee in 1959. Linda will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, James Curtice of Silsbee; sons, Mitch Hickman and his wife, Lilly, of Snyder; Mark Hickman and his partner, John Reyes, of Houston; Milan Hickman and his wife, Kay, of Silsbee; daughters, Valinda Hickman of Silsbee; Laurie and her husband, Steve Reid, of Houston; and three grandchildren, Gemma Reid and Fraser Reid of Scotland and Liz Guo of Chicago. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joan Crawford. In addition to raising five children, Linda was an accomplished business woman. She was a business partner of Val Hickman Real Estate and owner of Super Star Video. A gathering of Linda's family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, with her memorial service to at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Linda's love of animals, donations may be made in her memory to ASPCA.org or the NationalMSSociety.org. Linda's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to our wonderful caregivers and the staff at Silsbee Convalescent Center for their care and kindness. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019