Linda Faye Patin Gil, 75, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home.She was born on December 14, 1943 to her parents, Harold Patin and Inez Latiolais Patin in Port Arthur, Texas. Linda was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Pete. Linda was affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Arthur.She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother, James Ray Patin and her sister, Waverly Henderson.Linda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Garland "Pete" Gil of Port Arthur, her sons, Jimmy Gil of Lafayette, Louisiana, Derrick Gil and his wife, Rachel of Groves, her daughter, Shelly Woods and her husband, Terry of Groves, her ten grandchildren, Kristen Hulin, Ashlyn Gil, Cody Gil, Matt Woods, Logan Woods, Chase Woods, Garrett Woods, Kayli Smith , Kaitlyn Gil, Karleigh Gil, two great grandchildren, Quinn Hulin and Liam Woods as well as nieces and nephews.Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Arthur with Rev. Kevin Badeaux, serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson. Funeral Home Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors

5200 39Th St

Groves , TX 77619

