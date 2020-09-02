1/1
Linda Gayle LeBlanc Bennett
1955 - 2020
Linda Gayle LeBlanc Bennett, 65, passed Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Her funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Borden Chapel Baptist Church. Her burial will ensue at a later date at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home. She was a lifelong resident of Beaumont, TX. Survivors include her mother, LIllian LeBlanc Barry; siblings, Cheryl Bob, Gina Barry, Rodney Barry, Jolanda Smith (Joseph), Adana Barry and Evan Barry; nieces and nephews, Lillian Polk, Joseph Wise (Alexandria), Christopher Michael Barry, Imani Hamilton, Michana Barry-Davey, and Ethan Barry; great-niece, Madisyn DeCuir; great-nephew, Darrias DeCuir, Jr; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, godchildren, extended family and friends.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
