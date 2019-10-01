Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lee Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Lee Lyons Green March 24, 1948 - September 25, 2019 Of Vidor, Texas, passed from this life to be with her Heavenly Father. She is preceded in death by: Her Mother Bernice Loftin Father Landrick Lyons, Husband Talmadge Green and Brother Ronald Joe Griffin. She is survived in life by Sisters; Laura Camp, Tina Hoskins, Kimberly Lyons, Brenda Lyons-Sanders. Brothers; Donald Griffin and Larry Lyons. Their spouses; Ross Camp, Eric Sanders. Adopted daughter - Kat Leavelle, Beloved dog - Zipper and Many Nieces and Nephews. Linda will be remembered for her sense of humor and being quick to fondly make her opinion known. She loved her family and friends fiercely and had a doting and generous spirit. Before passing she was able to travel visit friends and family and her favorite place - The Beach. A graveside service will be held in Alto, Texas to Honor Linda. Service information will be posted. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019

