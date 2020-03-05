Lionel E. Harris, Sr., 92, of Beaumont died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Harbor House Hospice. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church with burial at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. A public viewing will be from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church on Saturday.
His love and memories will remain in the hearts of his children, Lionel Harris, Jr. (Rosalind) of Converse, TX, James Harris, Sr. (Dee) and Calvin Harris, Sr. both of Beaumont, TX and Patrick Harris, Sr. (Kasben) of Cedar Parks, Texas, (11) grandchildren, (7) great grandchildren, (2) great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020