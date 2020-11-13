A Celebration of L. L. "Ace" Mathews, Jr.'s Life, age 65, of Jasper, Texas, will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Jasper. Texas with the Reverends Jacob Smith and Fred Willis officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.
Ace is a native of San Augustine, Texas and a longtime resident of Jasper, TX. He Attended Tyler Junior College and Sam Houston State University. Ace married his wife Alison in 1994 at the First United Methodist Church of Woodville. He was the co-owner of Mathews Construction Company/Jasper Asphalt and retired in September 2020 from Gulf Coast Mathews Branch. Ace was a former member of the Jasper Evening Lions Club, First National Bank Board of Trustees, Lake Area Hospice, CHRISTUS Jasper Memorial Hospital Board, Hancock Cemetery Board, and First United Methodist Church Board of Stewards.
Ace is survived by his wife of 26 years, Alison Mathews; sons, Samuel Wayne Mathews and fiancé Emily Bullock and Andrew David Mathews; mother, Sarah Pearce Mathews; brothers, Larry Mathews and wife Judy and Joe Mathews; sister, Lydia Mathews Mathis and husband Jay; nephews, Taylor Mathews, Jarrod Mathis and Daniel Mathews; nieces, Caroline Mathews, Lawrie Mathis Bomar and Carly Smith; mother-in-law, Annette Smith; bother-in-law, Wayne Smith and wife Maria and Rodney Smith and wife Stephanie.
Ace was preceded in death by his father, L. L. "Boo" Mathews, Sr.
The memorial service will be available through the First United Methodist Church livestream via their Facebook page: First United Methodist Church, Jasper, Texas or on our website: www.fumcjasper.org
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church building fund, 329 N. Bowie, Jasper, Texas 75951.
A reception will follow the Memorial Service at 590 FM 254 North Peachtree Road near Jasper.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
In an effort to protect each other from COVID-19 infection we ask that you comply with CDC Social Distancing Guidelines as well as Governor Greg Abbott's request that a face covering be utilized before entering this facility. Funerals are currently a public event being held during the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you attend any public event you are acknowledging risk of exposure. For guidelines go to CDC.gov
