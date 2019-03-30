Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1960 - 2019 Lloyd Arnold, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 26th, 2019. A charismatic and outgoing man, Lloyd was loved by all who knew him. He was always quick with a joke and had an easy charm that began friendships that lasted a lifetime. As a young man, he was naturally athletic and played football as quarterback; baseball as shortstop; and both singles and doubles tennis at Forest Park High School. After graduating in 1979, his outgoing personality naturally led him to Sigma Phi Epsilon, which he initially joined at Lamar University. Upon transferring to Texas State University (formerly Southwest Texas State University), Lloyd's leadership skills blossomed when he founded that university's chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon. After graduating in 1985 with a degree in business administration, Lloyd embarked on a long and successful career in mortgage banking, mortgage brokering and wholesale loan operations. He was involved with the Texas Association of Mortgage Brokers (TAMB) for ten years serving on the local and state Executive Board of Directors. He was President of the state association in 1997 and represented Texas as a Delegate Council member to the National Association of Mortgage Brokers. He also led political lobbying efforts at the state and national level. Lloyd was a surprisingly sentimental man, who held family heirlooms, tokens of friendship, and simple traditions dear to his heart. A fond memory, shared with his daughters Brittany and Kaitlyn, was a Friday night ritual: A good dinner of Mexican food, followed by dancing in the living room. In many ways Lloyd was larger than life; and for everyone who knew him, the world was a brighter place for it. Although he will be deeply missed, there is comfort and gratitude to be found in remembering the joy he brought to all our lives. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy Green Arnold, of Lumberton; daughters, Brittany Nicole Arnold, of Katy; and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Arnold, of New Braunfels; stepdaughters, Kylee Jo Darwin, of Cypress; and Taylor Leigh Priselac and her husband, Brian, of San Diego; stepson, Justin Cole Cruise, of San Antonio; sister, Lyn Arnold, of Washington, D.C.; parents, Elizabeth & Lloyd Eugene Arnold, Sr., of Beaumont; and five grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. A second remembrance, which will be held in Houston, is being planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Nora's Home, 8300 El Rio Street, Houston, Texas 77054, or at

2000 McFaddin Street

Beaumont , TX 77701

