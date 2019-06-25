Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Frank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1944-2019 Lloyd Frank of Beaumont, TX transitioned from physical form to spirit realm June 18, 2019. He was the eldest child born on March 3, 1944 to Floyd Frank and Annie Lee Frank Watson. He attended Hebert High School, graduating with his diploma in 1963. He served active duty in the U.S. Army from September 1966 to July 1968. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Lloyd leaves his life and legacy to his soulmate for the last 7 years Betty Darby, his sons Keith and Quincy Frank, his only daughter Amber Frank, 5 grandchildren Jeremiah-28, James-22, Jhordan-13, twin grand daughters Kori and Brooklyn-13, and two great-grandchildren Monroe-3 and Zion - 16 months; and a host of relatives and friends. Veiwing Tuesday, June 25, 2019 12:00- 5:00pm. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 viewing will start at 8:am-10am. Services will begin at 10:00am at Mercy Funeral Chapel.

