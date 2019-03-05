1947 - 2019 Lois A. Guillory, 71, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 8:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019