Lois Bullion (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Bullion.
Service Information
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX
77642
(409)-962-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Groves, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lois Laverne Price Bullion, 90, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.
Lois was born on April 14, 1929, in Converse, Louisiana to Mollie Moore Price and Foster Price. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and worked at Texaco Island and retired from J.C. Penney department store.
Lois is survived by her children, Ronald Bullion and his wife Tina of Lumberton, Kenneth Bullion and his wife Jan of Port Neches, and Sharon Bullion Feemster and her husband James of Port Arthur; her sister, Lovelia Summerville of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana; grandchildren Anthony Bullion and his wife Rafaela, Bryan Bullion and his wife Renee, Patrick Bullion, Martha Bullion, Jason Sturdivant, Lori LaPray and her husband Brandon; great grandchildren, Zack Bullion, Nick Bullion, Emma LaPray and Levi LaPray. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, twelve siblings, and her husband Horace Louis Bullion who passed away on October 19, 2016.
A visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A Chapel Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
For those who wish to sign the "Guest Book" and share condolences and special memories of Mrs. Bullion you may do so at www.grammier-oberle.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Port Arthur, TX   (409) 962-4408
funeral home direction icon