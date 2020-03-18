Lois Laverne Price Bullion, 90, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.
Lois was born on April 14, 1929, in Converse, Louisiana to Mollie Moore Price and Foster Price. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and worked at Texaco Island and retired from J.C. Penney department store.
Lois is survived by her children, Ronald Bullion and his wife Tina of Lumberton, Kenneth Bullion and his wife Jan of Port Neches, and Sharon Bullion Feemster and her husband James of Port Arthur; her sister, Lovelia Summerville of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana; grandchildren Anthony Bullion and his wife Rafaela, Bryan Bullion and his wife Renee, Patrick Bullion, Martha Bullion, Jason Sturdivant, Lori LaPray and her husband Brandon; great grandchildren, Zack Bullion, Nick Bullion, Emma LaPray and Levi LaPray. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, twelve siblings, and her husband Horace Louis Bullion who passed away on October 19, 2016.
A visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A Chapel Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020