Lois Faye Harris Rawlins 74, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 13, 2020. Services will be held at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church 4390 Fannett Rd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park, Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by her late Husband: Elder Melvin M. Rawlins, Sr. Parents: Felix and Viola Viney; Brothers: Arthur, Adam, James, Robert, Ernest, Felton, Rodney, and Isiah; Sisters: Olivia and Doris. Lois leaves to cherish her memories children: Bridgette Harris of Houston, Texas, Torrance Harris of Beaumont, Texas, and Sabrina (Danny) Fontenot of Baytown, Texas; Grandchildren: David (Mercedes) Harris, Jasmine Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Jeffery Nickerson, Desmond Myers and Kendhal Fontenot; Great Granddaughter: Jurnee Mitchell; Her Loving Sister: Bernadine Smith Johnson of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Brothers: Rolland (Eula) Viney of Beaumont, Texas and Glen Woodley of Opelousas, Louisiana; God Children; Tiffany Dempsey, Dexter Clark, Ivory Simon and Shandon Pete and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. proctorsmortuary.com