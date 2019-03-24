1933 - 2019 Lois Madeline West Ousley, 85, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 14, 1933 in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of the late Charles and Madeline Hilabrant West. For full obituary or to send a tribute and or words of condolences to the family, please visit www.AllisonFuneralService.com
