Lois Ousley

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ousley.

1933 - 2019 Lois Madeline West Ousley, 85, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 14, 1933 in Beaumont, Texas, the daughter of the late Charles and Madeline Hilabrant West. For full obituary or to send a tribute and or words of condolences to the family, please visit www.AllisonFuneralService.com
Funeral Home
Allison Funeral Service
1101 N Travis St
Liberty, TX 77575
(936) 336-6418
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.