Lolette Gaiennie, 85, of Beaumont, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1934 to Bernice Williford Savoie and Fabian David Savoie, in Beaumont.
Lolette was devout Christian and loved her church home, Westgate Memorial Baptist Church. She worked over 20 years in the accounting office at Lindy Dennis Air Conditioning Co. She loved taking care of her family and was devoted to her husband. She was much loved.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Boutte Bourquein and her husband, David; son, Mark Gaiennie and his wife, Albina; grandchildren, Calin Chad Boutte and his wife, Cassie; Shelby Boutte Norris and her husband, Nick; Mark Gaiennie; and Tara Gaiennie Saleme and her husband, Anthony; great-grandchildren, Carson Boutte and Cayden Bisdorf; sister-in-law, Mari Jayne Burke and her husband, Jay; and her dog, Stanley.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband of fifty-six years, Larry Gaiennie.
A family entombment service for Mrs. Gaiennie will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 6, 2020.