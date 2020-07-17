Lonnie James Pafford, 30, of Silsbee, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1989, in Beaumont, to DeJuanna DuCote Pafford and James Allen Pafford.
Lonnie will forever be remembered by friends and family as a pure soul and a true Christian example to those around him. His love for Jesus reflected in all the various ministries he served in, even as a young child he had a special calling on his life. Serving the kingdom was his greatest treasure and highest priority. Lonnie was a faithful and dedicated member to his home church, The Anchor of Beaumont, where he was a vital part of the children's ministry department. He was a master puppeteer, a great study partner for bible quizzing, and the King of action songs. Lonnie also had a love for Torrent Student Ministries and served as a part of the youth staff.
Lonnie genuinely loved each person he came in contact with and could always fill a room with joy. Mere words could never encompass Lonnie's life, but as people reflected on how Lonnie had impacted their life, they used words like, " He was someone with a heart of a servant ", "He was a rose without a single thorn", "He was the king of kindness", an another said "at a time when I felt like I didn't have many friends, he was always so kind". He truly emulated Jesus Christ by showing love to others. From making and bringing food to the elderly, to picking up kids for church. That was Lonnie Pafford. Our loss is certainly heavens gain, for the Word says, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the passing of his saints", Psalms 116:15
Survivors include his parents, D.J. and Allen Pafford, of Silsbee; siblings, Jamie Pafford and his wife, Carrie; Michael Pafford and his wife, Amy; Terry Pafford and his wife, Carrie, all of Crawfordville, Florida; and Vanessa Bryan and her husband, Anthony, of Pearland; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lonnie is preceded in death by his brother, Lance Austin Pafford.
A gathering of Lonnie's family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Anchor of Beaumont, 6655 Highway 105, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the directions of Broussard's, Silsbee.
Please observe social distancing guidelines: This is a public event being held during a national response to the COVID-19 (Corona virus) pandemic. By attending any public event you are acknowledging risk of exposure. These guidelines are provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov