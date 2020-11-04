1/1
Lonnie Ray Copeland
1950 - 2020
Lonnie R. Copeland, age 70, of Copperas Cove passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Private graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Lum's Garden of Memories Cemetery outside of Cleveland, Texas. 1849 CR 2293 Cleveland, TX 77327.

Lonnie was born on April 19, 1950, in Cleveland, Texas to the late L. B. and Joyce Lum Copeland. He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1968 before joining the United States Army. Lonnie served for over 22 years before retiring in 1991. While serving in Germany, Lonnie met Brunhilde Laddach and they married on June 2, 1972. After his retirement, they made their home in Copperas Cove. Lonnie was a member of the VFW in Copperas Cove.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Ricky Copeland.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brunhilde Copeland; daughters, Daniela A. Elliott and husband, Paul, Sandra Copeland-Ritchie and husband, Doyle; sisters, Beverly Davis and husband, Mike, Dani Stuckey and husband, Mark; three grandsons, Matthew Elliott, Donavon Copeland-Ritchie, Christopher Elliott; and one great-grandson, Kade Elliott.

Lonnie was loved and will be missed greatly by his family.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
