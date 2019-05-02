1922 - 2019 Lorean Cotton 96, of Buna, TX; passed Apr. 29, 2019. Services will be May 04, 2019 at United Pentecostal Church 116 County Road 833, Buna, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery Jasper, TX. Cherishing her memories are children: Penny Cannon, Nathan Cotton, James Cotton (Constance) and William Cotton (Jean). Sister: Kathy Howard, 12- Grandchildren, 23- Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 2, 2019