1963-2019 Lorri Steward Francis of Beaumont Texas passed away to Eternal Life on Jan.23rd, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday Feb.9th, 2019 from 9am to 11am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Cherishing her memories are her loving husband Riley Francis. Father Curtis Steward, 1 sister, 3 brothers 2 children 4 grandchildren and a host of neices, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 8, 2019