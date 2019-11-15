Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Ann (Sharpley) Glaze. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 3430 Harrison Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lou Ann Sharpley Glaze, 84, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1935 in Beaumont to Travis Worsham Sharpley and Nell O'Quinn Sharpley.

She was a graduate of Beaumont High School and attended Lamar State College of Technology. Over the course of many years she worked at the Beaumont Blood Bank, Beaumont Independent School District (BISD), Gulf States Utilities and retired from Entergy.

Volunteerism was very important to her after her retirement she volunteered as a teacher's aide at Eugene Field Elementary for many years. She loved helping the students. She was a second grandparent to them. Always willing to help out at Some Other Place in the soup kitchen, interviewing clients, helping with back to school, Thanksgiving and Christmas, church garage sale, mission trips, Trinity Army and UM Army going out into the community to help those in need. These were all done with a smile on her face and great joy in her heart to reach out and help others who in turn helped her more than she knew.

A lifelong Methodist she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaumont where she was a member of the Sterling Silver Singers, Chancel Choir, UMW, Sunday school teacher, MYF counselor, Missions committee, HAMACO class, and Greeter where you would see her smiling face on Sundays greeting and often hugging everyone who came through the doors.

Lou Ann loved music. She sang in school and church choirs, attended the Symphony of Southeast Texas, the theater and her beloved Melody Maids. She was an active member of the Melody Maids of Beaumont for many years and traveled across the United States performing with them. Their performances helped service men be able to enjoy a few minutes of entertainment before they were sent out for active duty.

She enjoyed traveling with her daughter (Laura) and son in law (Gary) on many trips and adventures. She truly lived life to the fullest enjoying the simple pleasures, especially gardening, chatting with friends and family, signing, traveling, mission trips with her church, white water rafting, zip lining, and volunteering. She always found time to enjoy Blue Bell ice cream. And the job she loved most was being "granny" to her numerous grand dogs and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters Laura and husband Gary Dunn, of Beaumont; Linda and husband Darrell Domangue, of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Lisa Glaze of Orlando, Florida and her beloved cat Addison.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the extraordinary love and care shown towards Lou Ann through the last part of her life by her friend and long-time caregiver Sabil Washington, Alexis Worthy, Harriett Mayfield, Katrina Askew. Heartfelt appreciation is also extended to Heart to Heart Hospice, Juaquetta, Jessie, Mike for patience, care and compassion beyond the call of duty.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, with a reception to follow in the Nita McKnight Parlor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to, OASIS-Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706; Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704; Nutrition & Services for Seniors, 4590 Concord Road, Beaumont, Texas 77703, or an organization of your choice.

