Louelda Williams (1933 - 2019)
  • "To the family we are praying for you'll during your time of..."
    - Mary J Ceasar
  • "Aunt Pat you have always been a shield and personal..."
    - Sharee & Family
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church
4615 S. 4th St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church
4615 S. 4th St.
Beaumont, TX
1933 - 2019 Louelda Williams 86, of Beaumont, TX passed May 19, 2019. Services will be May 25, 2019 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church 4615 S. 4th St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by daughter: Luckie Deal. Cherishing her memories are Ellen M. Lawrence, Siblings, 8-Grandchildren, 12-Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019
