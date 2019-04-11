1979 - 2019 Louis A. Bobino Sr. "JoJo" 61, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 04, 2019. Services will be Apr. 13, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont Texas. Visitation will begin at 1PM until funeral at 2PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories is his son: Louis A. Bobino Jr. (Cherika), Grandchildren: Malik and Jaylen. Sisters: Mary Ann Cadoree and Judy Bradley. Special Friend: Henrietta Stevens as well as a host of other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019