Louis Alfred Abraham
1962 - 2020
Louis Alfred Abraham, 58, of Many died Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical center in Houston, Texas. Born March 12, 1962 in Evanston, Illinois to Victor Abraham and JoAnn (Lofton) Abraham. He was a loving father, dedicated hard worker, and United States Army Veteran.

A memorial will be held in his honor Saturday September 19, 2020 at the family home in Many, Louisiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by 3 children: Lana Abraham, Caroline Simon, and Zachary Abraham, 2 grandchildren, and 7 brothers and sisters: Linda Black, Terry Abraham, Steven Abraham, Vickie Abraham, Sandra Chastain, Daniel Abraham and Benjamin Abraham.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
