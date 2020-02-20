Louis Campbell, 91 of Beaumont, Texas. Departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Services will be February 22, 2020 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St., Beaumont, Texas 77705. Visitation will begin at 8AM, Rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM, Funeral at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Green Lawn II Cemetery, Beaumont, Texas. Cherishing his memories are his Daughters: Julie Ann Bordelon, (Jerry), Catherine Marie Antwine, Myrna Campbell Morrison, (Don), as well as 7- Grandchildren, 6- Great Grandchildren, 1- Great Great Grandchild a host of other family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020