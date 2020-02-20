Louis Campbell (1929 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Mryna and Don, know that you and your family are in our..."
    - Robin Signal
  • "Condolences to my family. Rest in Peace Uncle Jr. Loving u..."
    - Elise Ruben
  • "Daddy, I miss you so so much, but I thank God for you and..."
    - Myrna Morrison
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Roosevelt & Bobbi Guidry
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:15 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
3390 Sarah St.
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louis Campbell, 91 of Beaumont, Texas. Departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Services will be February 22, 2020 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St., Beaumont, Texas 77705. Visitation will begin at 8AM, Rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM, Funeral at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Green Lawn II Cemetery, Beaumont, Texas. Cherishing his memories are his Daughters: Julie Ann Bordelon, (Jerry), Catherine Marie Antwine, Myrna Campbell Morrison, (Don), as well as 7- Grandchildren, 6- Great Grandchildren, 1- Great Great Grandchild a host of other family and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.