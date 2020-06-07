Louis Gene Doguet, 59, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on March 4, 1961, to Patricia Lee Barousse Doguet and Lloyd Berchman Doguet, in Port Arthur.
Gene was the owner of Doguet Pest Control. He enjoyed fishing and boating with his children, listening to music, and spending time with his wife at the beach. Gene worshiped at Calvary Tabernacle church where he developed lasting friendships.
Survivors include his mother; wife of ten years, Tracy Hughes Doguet; daughter, Jordan Boren and her husband, Brandon; baby Boren on the way; son, Chayse Doguet; brothers, Charles Doguet and his wife, Liz; Lloyd Doguet, Brian Doguet; sister, Veronica Chandler; and nephews, Terell Doguet, Casey Doguet, and Tristan Doguet.
He was preceded in death by his father; son, Dustin Doguet; and nephew, Lee Johnson.
A gathering of Mr. Doguet's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. The family will meet at a later time for the interment of his body at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Orange. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.