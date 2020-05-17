Louis A. Torres was born on August 11, 1935 in Beaumont, Texas to Alice and Fulhencio (Bill) Torres.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William H Torres and sister Norma Linda Davis.

Louis fought a valiant and courageous battle against Thyroid cancer. He survived and lived years longer than predicted, and always had a positive attitude.

In his life, Louis was a hard worker and businessman. He started working in his business as a youngster and when in school participated in the DE program which was half a day school and half day working. He attended Lamar Tech and even though working part time daily he was voted Class Favorite his freshman year. Louis purchased the business from his father, and it thrived with his innovative ideas and friendly demeanor. He has since passed the business over to his son, Damian Torres. Damian has been an excellent business manager and helped his father in so many supportive ways. Louis was very proud of his employees and can't say enough about their loyalty and dependable work ethics. Louis never met a stranger and was always ready to visit and even reminisce about good old times. His past customers and old friends knew they could stop and visit with Louis and he was always happy to see them. Only his love of dancing surpassed his friendliness. Bring on Latin music or a big band and Louis was on the dance floor. Louis also enjoyed traveling abroad with his wife. When he returned from some of those vacations he could not stop talking about the excursions and he was most proud of his trip to Wimbledon and countless times to the U S Open. He was an avid golfer until he discovered tennis and the joy of playing with his wife and his immense strength enabled him to hit the ball with great power.

Louis is survived by his wife, Mary Helon. They were married in Port Arthur, Texas on February 11, 1956. They have five children, Terri Lynn and wife, Lisa of Plano, Texas; Crystal Torres of Beaumont, Texas; Louis A. Torres, Jr. M. D. Of Plano, Texas; Lauren Torres of Houston, Texas and Damian T. Torres and wife, Kimberly of Beaumont, Texas. They have five grandchildren, Allison Torres of New York, New York; Grant Torres of Galveston, Texas; Reed Torres of College Station, Texas; and Chase Torres and Zachary Torres of Beaumont, Texas.

Louis also has numerous nieces and nephews of which he was fond of. We know that Louis was very proud of his family.

Our thanks to all the doctors that looked after Louis. Namely Dr. S. Kadali, Dr. Patibandla, Dr Andy Chen, Dr M Patel and Dr. J Holland. We would like to immensely thank Harbor Hospice, Dr Lavalais and especially Laurie our special nurse and Alejandra that cared for him in such a tender and compassionate way. A heartfelt thank you to all the friends that were always sending cheerful cards and calling Louis and expressing their heartfelt good wishes and endless prayers.

Because of the circumstances and worldwide health issues there will be a private family only entombment at Forest Lawn, under the direction of Broussard's Mortuary, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Torres may be made to The Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3845 S. ML King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77705.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store