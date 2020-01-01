Louise Marie Robertson, 77, of Beaumont, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on December 1, 1942, in Beaumont, to Edith Fruge and Abney East. Louise and her husband, Gerald, ran a successful real estate business as well as C&L Ice Company, in Beaumont.
She is survived by her children, Craig Robertson, of Leadville, Colorado; Roxanne Robertson, of Houston; and Link Robertson and his wife, Beata, of Galveston; brother, Albert East, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Sarah Stanley; Aaron Stanley; Rebekah Stanley; Hannah Richey and her husband, Brandon; Claire Robertson; and Olivia Denning and her husband, Craig; great-grandchildren, Willow Richey, Bentley Richey, and Noelle Richey.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Robertson; her parents, Edith and Abney East; and her brother, Alvin East.
A gathering of Mrs. Robertson's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Broussard's, Beaumont. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020