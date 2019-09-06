Guest Book View Sign Service Information Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home 111 S Margaret Ave Kirbyville , TX 75956 (409)-423-2221 Send Flowers Obituary

Mae Louise Milner Mullin, 98, was born on May 4, 1921 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Etta Mae McNeill and Washington Kimmie Milner. She passed away August 30, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. She spent most of her early years in Kirbyville, Texas, where she was Valedictorian of her senior class in 1939, and graduated from Port Arthur College in 1940. In 1941, she married her long time Kirbyville sweetheart Charles Edward Mullin and later settled in Beaumont in 1947.

She is preceded in death by her husband, and her four younger siblings, W. K. Milner, Paul Milner, Margie Boyd and Ginger Horner.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike Mullin and wife, Patricia, of Canton, and Patrick Mullin and wife, Phyllis, of Kingwood, 6 grandchildren, Kelly Borrelle and husband, Michael of New York, Chris Mullin and wife, Katie of Conroe, Kristi Andrianatos of Arlington, Kim Ottley and husband, Brett of Colorado, Keri Richardson and husband, Steven of Arizona, Cory Mullin and wife, Tiffany of Katy, and Craig Mullin and Jennifer of Houston. Louise was also survived and blessed with 16 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Louise was an avid reader and gardener, and loved sharing and singing many, many old songs from her childhood. In her teen years, she said she wanted to read every book that was published. As a youth, she listened to songs on radio, and wrote in her treasured books every word of all popular songs from her young adult years, and loved singing all these songs with her siblings, and to anyone else whom would listen.

She retired from Lamar University working as Secretary for Dean of Graduate School, at which time she became very involved in the Lamar Retirees, American Business Women's Association (Corresponding Secretary), Woman's Club of Beaumont, Beaumont Council of Garden Club (President) and Thyme for Herbs. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

The family would like to express our gratitude to long time caregiver Trish Foust, and more recent caregivers Ava Wilson, Maggie Matthews, and Deanne Dean, and to her very supportive neighbors Don and Mary Taylor for all their dedication to Louise.

Louise will be buried in Kirbyville Cemetery with a family grave side service at a later date. Mae Louise Milner Mullin, 98, was born on May 4, 1921 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Etta Mae McNeill and Washington Kimmie Milner. She passed away August 30, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. She spent most of her early years in Kirbyville, Texas, where she was Valedictorian of her senior class in 1939, and graduated from Port Arthur College in 1940. In 1941, she married her long time Kirbyville sweetheart Charles Edward Mullin and later settled in Beaumont in 1947.She is preceded in death by her husband, and her four younger siblings, W. K. Milner, Paul Milner, Margie Boyd and Ginger Horner.Survivors include her two sons, Mike Mullin and wife, Patricia, of Canton, and Patrick Mullin and wife, Phyllis, of Kingwood, 6 grandchildren, Kelly Borrelle and husband, Michael of New York, Chris Mullin and wife, Katie of Conroe, Kristi Andrianatos of Arlington, Kim Ottley and husband, Brett of Colorado, Keri Richardson and husband, Steven of Arizona, Cory Mullin and wife, Tiffany of Katy, and Craig Mullin and Jennifer of Houston. Louise was also survived and blessed with 16 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.Louise was an avid reader and gardener, and loved sharing and singing many, many old songs from her childhood. In her teen years, she said she wanted to read every book that was published. As a youth, she listened to songs on radio, and wrote in her treasured books every word of all popular songs from her young adult years, and loved singing all these songs with her siblings, and to anyone else whom would listen.She retired from Lamar University working as Secretary for Dean of Graduate School, at which time she became very involved in the Lamar Retirees, American Business Women's Association (Corresponding Secretary), Woman's Club of Beaumont, Beaumont Council of Garden Club (President) and Thyme for Herbs. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.The family would like to express our gratitude to long time caregiver Trish Foust, and more recent caregivers Ava Wilson, Maggie Matthews, and Deanne Dean, and to her very supportive neighbors Don and Mary Taylor for all their dedication to Louise.Louise will be buried in Kirbyville Cemetery with a family grave side service at a later date. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close