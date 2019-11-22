Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Schenkewitz. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Funeral service 2:00 PM Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Schenkewitz entered the gates of Heaven on November 20, 2019. She was born October 9, 1933 to parents Tony and Lula Mae Fontenot in Port Arthur, Texas. She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School. She worked for the Port Arthur ISD for 33 years, serving as secretary At Stephen F. Austin, Pease Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High and the PAISD Administration Building. She attended Lamar University at night and summers while working as school secretary. She graduated with honors with a degree in Elementary Education, a Master's degree in Supervision and certification in School Administration. Louise taught intermediate levels at Dick Dowling Elementary. She was named American History Teacher of the Year in 1977 and 1978. She supervised instruction at several Port Arthur schools and was Principal at Sims and Tyrrell Elementary Schools. She retired from Tyrrell Elementary. Following her retirement, she taught at Lamar University as an adjunct instructor in the Education department.

During her career, she was awarded an Honorary Life Membership to the Texas Congress of Parents and Teachers as a parent and also as a teacher. She has been a member of the Alpha Omega chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma since 1976 and served as Alpha Omega Chapter president from 1990-1992. She was awarded the Chapter Achievement award in 1996. Other past professional memberships include Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Assn., Phi Delta Kappa and International Readers Assn.

After retirement, Louise volunteered as a counselor at United Board of Missions and was a member of the Hibiscus Garden Club, and served as president from 1990-1992. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Arthur for many years, where she loved teaching the Adult Ladies Sunday School class. She was also a long-time member of the Texas Artists Museum.

Louise loved painting with oils and watercolors, as well as collecting art. She loved travelling with a group of friends and also loved spending time at their lake house on Toledo Bend. Her greatest joy was spending time with her sons and their families.

Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Otto Schenkewitz, parents Tony and Lula Mae Fontenot; brothers Jay Maxey, Jim Fonteno, Bobby Fontenot and Donald Joe Fontenot; sisters Margaret Bell, Manon "Blue" McFarland and Gladys Walsh. She is survived by her sons Brad Schenkewitz (wife Freda) of Moss Point, MS and Jay Schenkewitz (wife Patsy) of Carrollton, TX; brother Kermit Fonteno (wife Ouida) of Red Oak, TX; six grandchildren: Dr. Kyle Schenkewitz (wife Jean) of Waverly, IA, Anna Mayfield of Hurley, MS, Laura Schenkewitz of Pascagoula, MS, Sarah Dubose (Tyler) of Edmond, OK, Ryan Schenkewitz of Houston, TX and Molly Louise Schenkewitz of Carrollton, TX; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home, 5601 39th Street, Groves, TX. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 prior to the funeral. Graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International (

