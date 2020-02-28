Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovie Hooks Jr.. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX 77656 (409)-385-2828 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Farmer Funeral Home 415 North 4th Street Silsbee , TX 77656 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Turner Branch Cemetery Spurger , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lovie Minton Hooks, Jr. (L.M.) of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 25 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. He was born in Silsbee, Texas on November 11, 1931 to Lovie Minton Hooks, Sr. and Vena Griggs Hooks.

L. M. graduated from Silsbee High School in 1949. He developed a good work ethic while in high school delivering the morning and afternoon newspapers. After graduation, he went to work for Santa Fe Railroad. He worked there until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. When he returned home, he went back to work at Santa Fe until his retirement after 50 years of service.

L.M. was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Silsbee and attended faithfully until his health declined.

He was a lifetime member of the Silsbee Masonic Lodge where he was honored for his 50 years of service.

L.M. was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Linda Simmons and Eloise Townsend. L.M. is survived by his sister, Billie Hancock and husband Tommy. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, (who affectionately called him "Buddy"), Joe Simmons, Sharon Herron, Sheila Eveland, Regina McGallion, and Mike Hancock of Silsbee, Janice Trahan and Ronnie Townsend of Nederland, Randy Townsend and Ricky Townsend of Houston. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Silsbee Oaks Healthcare for the loving care shown to our loved one.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee. A graveside service will be held at Turner Branch Cemetery in Spurger, Texas on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.



