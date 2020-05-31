Loye Darlene Ladenburg, 69, of Vidor, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1950, in Port Arthur, to Janell Harrin Greig and Edward Theodore Greig.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Ladenburg; daughters, Bridget Alexander and her husband, Joey, of Huntington; and Angela Weatherford and her husband, Roy, of Nederland; mother, Janell Greig of New Braunfels; step daughter, Jennifer Bean and her husband, Tom, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Railie Guidry, Karley Strickland, Olivia Strickland, Lillie Weatherford; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Greig and his wife, Nancy; and John Greig; and sisters, Melanie Merowitz and her husband, Rich; and Melinda Schmidt and her husband, Craig. She is preceded in death by her father; and grandson, Blake Alexander.
A gathering of Darlene's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee, with her graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 31, 2020.