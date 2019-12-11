A Celebration of Lucien "Lu" Hilderbrand Sr.'s life will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper with burial following at Magnolia Springs Cemetery near Jasper. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
A native of Call, TX and longtime Jasper, TX resident, he was a member of Weeks Chapel Church. Lucien worked with East Texas Exterminating for several years before retiring from Temple Inland and Mead-Westvaco after over 30 years as an operator. He enjoyed drinking coffee, smoking and working on Genealogy. He loved his dogs Bear, Daniel and Bubba.
Lucien is survived by his wife, Sherry Cooper Hilderbrand of Jasper, TX; sons, Paul Hilderbrand and wife Judy of The Villages, FL; Lequin Hilderbrand and wife Joy of Jasper, TX; Keith Hilderbrand of Jasper, TX; stepchildren, Paul Cooper and wife Clarissa of Jessup, GA; Jeff Cooper and wife Robin of Mayflower, TX; Calvin "Bear" Cooper and wife Mary of Jasper, TX and Bonnie Cooper of Kountze, TX; sister ,Virginia "Gin" Simmons of Pasadena, TX; seventeen grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Paul and Mollie Belle Hilderbrand; brother, Jake Hilderbrand; sister, Janet Hallmark and brother-in-law, Cotton Simmons.
Memorials may be made to "Texas State Genealogy" PO Box 11195
College Station, TX 77842.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019