Aunt Cill was born January 4, 1926 in Logansport, Louisiana to parents Harry A. Miller Sr. and Annie Sanders Miller. After graduating from Kirbyville High School, she moved to Galveston, Texas to work for the Corps of Engineers and eventually settled to live in Hitchcock, Texas for almost forty years. After marrying Daniel Karales, she lived in Kirbyville, Texas for almost twenty years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Annie Miller; her sisters, Tunis Miller Vannatta and Burna Dean Miller Ratcliff; one brother, Harry A. (Bubba) Miller; first husband, Herbert L. Light and second husband, Daniel M. Karales, and three beloved nieces, Marty James Caudle, Louise James McMahan and Jan Vanatta.



Her survivors include one daughter Linda J. O'Dom and partner Abel Alvarez,



Three grandsons; John C. Hamm and wife Jill, J. David Evans and wife Kristin, and Ryan O'Dom.



Great grandchildren, Brandon Evans, Aaron Evans, Trevor Evans and John Carrasco, Gabe Carrasco, Brittney Jenkins and Justin Jenkins. Great Granddaughter; Kaitlyn Rylee O'Dom.



Many beloved, favorite nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; Nina and Craig O'Sullivan, Hannah, Lucy and Patrick Donaldson, Courtney and Brice Bishop, Harry and Christi Miller, Haley and Adam Stone, Kurt and Rhonda Miller, with Kassi Hamilton, Kristin Netznik and Kyle Miller and families, Tracy and Nowell Godfrey with Ashleigh Hay Elsherif and family, Renee and Dave Wick, Chelsea and Tiffany Wick, Isabella Lawson, Jason, Julie, Jaylee and Braden McMahan, Dodie and Tim Welch and family, Vivian, Floyd and Jason Richard and families, Dale and Cherry Williams and family, cousins Brenda Shull and Linda Fancher and families. She also leaves her beloved cats Annie and Balls and her dog Molly.



She leaves us with her Love and zest for Life and we will miss her dearly.



Psalm 23:1 The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.



Pallbearers will be John C. Hamm, J. David Evans, R. Ryan O'Dom, Craig O'Sullivan, Kurt Miller, Sr., Harry Miller, Brandon Evans, Aaron Evans, and Trevor Evans. Honorary bearer will be Dale Williams.



Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 10416 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Reverend Mark Marmon officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.



Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lucille's name to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 10416 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563.



