1921 - 2019 Lucille Thibobeaux, 97 of Groves passed away on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Slott of Groves, her son, Paul Thibodeaux of Vinton, Louisiana. Visitation will be on Friday evening at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM Saturday at St. Joseph Cathoilc Church in Port Arthur. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019