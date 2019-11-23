Ludie Joseph Davis III, 63, of Groves, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Ludie was born February 21, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ludie Davis, Jr. and Hazel Mary Guidry Davis. He has been a resident of Groves for the past 7 years and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He retired from the maintenance department of Exxon Mobil after 34 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents: and sister, Diann Richard.
Survivors include his former wife, Gail Loftin of Beaumont; daughter, Kari Nelson of Thicket; sisters, Cathy Bencowitz and husband Harold of Beaumont, Gay Pousson and husband Keith of Groves, Angela Howard and husband Tommy of Lumberton; three grandsons, Nickolas Creel, Garett Creel, Trevor Creel; and great-grandchild, Kope Creel.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with Reverend Kevin Badeaux officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.
A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. Rosary Service.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019