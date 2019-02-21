1929 - 2019 Lula Mae Delafosse, 89, of Beaumont passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church with burial at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her daughter, Kathy Sibley (Chester) of Buda, Texas; granddaughter, Cheyenne Sibley of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Oscar Cole, Sr. of Beaumont, Texas and Connie D. Cole of Grambling, Louisiana; sister, Johnis Ross of Biloxi, Mississippi; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
