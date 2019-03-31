Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lum Caswell Edwards Jr.. View Sign

1932 - 2019 Lum Caswell Edwards, Jr. beloved husband, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and friend to many passed gently from this life on March 29, 2019. The descendent of a pioneer Beaumont family, Lum was born on January 21, 1932. He was the older son of Lillian Martin Edwards and Lum Caswell Edwards, Sr. Lum became a big brother when Martin arrived in 1940. Growing up in Beaumont's North End, Lum enjoyed a happy childhood filled with baseball, marbles and comic books. In later years he fondly remembered youthful adventures with such friends as Teddy Bruce, Philip Dickinson and Doopie Williams. One of Lum's favorite memories was the summer he and his compadres drove northward to explore the wilds of Canada sleeping in hammocks on the roadside along the way. Lum's academic career began as he attended Edwards Elementary (where he frustratingly never managed to convince his buddies that the school really was named after his grandfather) and later Dick Dowling Middle School. He graduated from Beaumont High School. Following graduation, Lum went on to Texas A&M where he roomed with his high school friend Buddy Foxworth. Their un-air conditioned dorm room windows were covered with burlap curtains made by Mrs. Edwards. Unfortunately, they had a tendency to smell terribly as temperatures rose. Lum's days as an Aggie drew to a close after one year when he realized there were no girls on campus. He soon answered the call of Austin and transferred to the

Stationed in post war France, he was a proud member of the "fighting finance corps". Lum enjoyed his time in Europe living in a chateau just outside of Orleans, France where he took advantage of his beautiful surroundings. While on leave he would often drive through the countryside in his blue Volkswagen convertible, explore the sights of Paris and ski on the slopes of Switzerland. Following his return to Texas, Lum joined the family firm J.S. Edwards & Company selling both Real Estate and Insurance. He was proud to be the third generation continuing a family tradition of serving the needs of Southeast Texas. Lum's days as a bachelor soon began to draw to a close when he was introduced to Mary Ann Minton. Taken by her beauty and charm he soon realized she was the woman with whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life. Within a year of their first date spent dancing at a "Honky Tonk" on Fannett Road, Lum proposed beginning fifty-seven years of marital bliss. As a young newly married couple, Lum and Mary Ann enjoyed a fun social life attending dinner clubs, dances, and parties with dear friends Martha and Buddy Foxworth, Jean and Dewey Gonsoulin, Suzy and Teddy Bruce, Pat and Gerry Klein and Peggy and A.D. Moore to name but a few. In 1960, Lum and Mary Ann welcomed the arrival of their first born Lum, III. The twins, Mary Catherine and Allison Ann followed soon after in 1963. The Edwards family home was always a place of love and laughter. Lum enjoyed spending time with his children. Playing catch with Lum, III and teaching the girls the finer points of croquet and tennis in the cul-de-sac in front of the family home were regular occurrences. An amazing story teller, Lum delighted in spinning yarns for his kids. With a pipe clamped between his teeth he would tell tales of pirate ships, princesses and the man with "snow white hair". Summer evenings were always a highlight when Lum would meet Mary Ann and the children at the Country Club pool after a day's work. Leaping into the water he would let the kids jump off his shoulders into the pool. Always an encourager, Lum would patiently tread water in the deep end waiting for his children to summon the courage to jump off the diving board into his waiting arms. He was always there, ready to catch his children when they needed him most. While family was the most important thing in Lum's life, his business career as an Insurance Agent was the source of much pride for him. Working side by side with his father and his brother Martin, he helped grow J.S. Edwards and Company into one of Texas' leading Independent Insurance Agencies. While Lum's focus was primarily Business Insurance he was highly proficient in all areas of Property and Casualty insurance. He was an insurance technician who took pride in his ability to analyze and meet the unique insurance needs of his clients. Lum served his community in many different ways throughout his business career. In addition to the hundreds of clients he worked with, Lum chaired the Port of Beaumont Insurance Committee, served on the Beaumont Independent School District and South Park School District's Insurance Committees. Lum was proud to work with clients such as the City of Beaumont, Lamar University, the Port of Beaumont, Lower Neches Valley Authority, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and many others. Throughout his career Lum was recognized for his many achievements. He was named a Central Insurance Company Legend, he received the Rotary Club of Beaumont's T. Kelsey Lamb Business Ethics award and was recognized by the Hartford Insurance Company for the Agency's 100 years of continuous representation. When asked what he thought was the secret to his success he said, "Integrity is the key point to our business. We do what we say we are going to do. We treat our customers with respect. If there's a secret, that's the secret." Lum and Mary Ann began to focus on traveling more frequently upon her retirement. They enjoyed trips to New York, Washington DC, New Orleans, Cancun, London, Switzerland and Hawaii. They especially loved their annual springtime pilgrimage to Napa and California's Wine Country. In addition to their own adventures, Lum and Mary Ann loved family outings and doting on their grandchildren. It was important to them that Joseph, Andrew, Anna and Catherine have fond memories of happy times spent with their grandparents. Lum and Mary Ann made a point of establishing an annual tradition of taking the entire family on vacation. Memories of trips to Disney World, Vail, New Orleans, San Antonio and Austin will always be treasured by the family. Lum shared his love for golf with his grandsons by taking them to play on a regular basis. Every year he, Lum III, Joseph and Andrew held the "Edwards Father's Day Classic" at the Beaumont Country Club. The level of play might not always have been stellar but wonderful memories were made. Lum was a man of honor and integrity in all aspects of his life. He looked for the good in people refusing to say an unkind word about anyone. Lum led by example. His life exemplified what it meant to be a gentleman in a world that often scoffs at such a concept. Lum loved his family without reservation. He recognized the fragility of life and never took anything for granted. At the end of what proved to be the last Christmas Eve he would spend with his family Lum observed simply, "We are blessed." Without doubt, Lum's family and his many friends from all walks of life considered themselves blessed for the difference he made in their lives. Lum will never be forgotten by all who knew and loved him. His spirit will live on in the lives he touched. Lum is survived by his son, Lum Caswell Edwards III and his wife, Gerry; daughter, Allison Ann Edwards Brocato and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Joseph Samuel Edwards and his wife, Leslie; James Andrew Edwards; Anna Elizabeth Brocato; and Catherine Ann Brocato; great grandson, William Caswell Edwards; niece, Seawillow Dixon Edwards; and nephew, Scott Minton and his wife, Shelly. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Edwards; and beloved daughter, Mary Catherine Edwards. The family would like to express its thanks to the caregivers who so lovingly cared for Lum for the past several months, Joje Frantz; Sharon Boyd; Brenda Leday; Janet Narcisse and Mitzi Stansel along with the staff of the Skilled Nursing Unit at Calder Woods and Kindred Hospice. A gathering of Mr. Edwards' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Parlor at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made in Lum's memory to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3835 South Martin Luther King Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77705. 