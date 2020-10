Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LUTHEROLA's life story with friends and family

Share LUTHEROLA's life story with friends and family

Lutherola Marie Haynes-Wright 77, a Conroe, Texas native born November 5,1942 made a change of address on October 8,2020. Lutherola (Lou) was known and loved by many and will be missed. Visitation, Friday 12-6 @ Collins & Johnson. Graveside service will be held @ Rosewood Cemetery on Saturday October 17,2020 @ 1:00pm. Rev A R Shelton, eulogist.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store