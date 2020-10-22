Lyndal Lane Ankenman Davis passed away peacefully Monday, October 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Lyndal was born December 5, 1941 in Houston, Texas to Fred Norman Ankenman, Jr. and Betty Lane Sanders Ankenman. She was the second of four children.
Lyndal graduated with the Bellaire High School class of 1960 where she was a cheerleader, twirler, and Homecoming Queen. She was also honored with the American Legion Award her senior year. Lyndal attended the University of Texas where she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. In 1962, she married her junior high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Frank Hendrick Davis. She continued her education, graduating from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a teacher at Travis Junior High and Montgomery High School. Lyndal and Frank enjoyed exploring National Parks and traveling with dear friends. At home she was intimately involved in the Emmaus Community and her Sunday School class. Lyndal's love in life was her family. She lived out her faith and raised her children rooted in the truth of God's word and the love of Jesus.
Lyndal is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Fred Norman Ankenman III. Left to cherish Lyndal's memory are her husband, Frank Hendrick Davis, children, Dena Lane Alvarez and her husband, Craig, Frank Linton Davis and his wife, Dawn, and Wendy Lyn Dumas and her husband, Matt; grandchildren Reagan Ashley Martin and her husband, Randy, Sophie Lane Isbell and her husband, Blake, Riley Linton Davis and his wife Rylee, Samuel Hendrick Alvarez, Life Harrison Dumas, Jack Davis Dumas, and Luke Matthew Dumas, as well as her brother Damon Ankenman and sister Decie Richardson.
Lyndal will be laid to rest in a private burial ceremony at Forest Park Funeral Home, The Woodlands.
All are welcomed to join us in celebrating Lyndal's life at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Harvest Worship Center of the Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, the Reverend Joy Johnston officiating.
Donations in Lyndal's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.