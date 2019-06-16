1955-2019 Tommy Lynn Edgar, Jr., longtime resident of Lumberton, TX, passed away at his home on June 2, 2019. Born on November 30, 1955 to Tommy Lynn Edgar, Sr. and Oleta Merle Fountain Edgar, Lynn was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of all athletic sports. He lettered in Lumberton High School football, basketball, and baseball, but his real love was baseball. He was a welder by trade, and worked in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Colorado, and Golden Triangle area. He also worked as a welding instructor at Weeks Welding Laboratory in Nederland, TX. He is survived by two children: Son, Tommy Lynn Edgar, III, wife Chrys, son, Tayn Lynn, and daughter, Avery; Daughter, Jerusha Lane Edgar, her partner, Ean Sigalas, and their daughter, Layla Moon. Survivors also include his sister, Cindy Edgar Caldwell, her husband, Gene, nieces, nephews, and numerous family members. A memorial service will be held in Lynn's honor at Lumberton Senior Citizens Center, 140 E Chance Cutoff, Lumberton, TX on Sunday, June 23, 2-4 PM.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 16, 2019