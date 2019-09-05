Lynn James Bettis Jr. (1941 - 2019)
  • "With deepest sympathy to the family of Mr Bettis is in my..."
    - Cynthia Williams
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Sarah Taylor
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary - Beaumont - Beaumont
3522 Washington Blvd.
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beaumont, Church of Christ
3710 S 11th St.
Beaumont, TX
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Beaumont, Church of Christ
3710 S 11th St.
Beaumont, TX
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Railroad Church of Christ
1105 Railroad Ave.
Morgan City, LA
Obituary
1941 - 2019 Lynn James Bettis 78, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 01, 2019. Services will be Friday Sept. 06, 2019 at Beaumont, Church of Christ 3710 S 11th St. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until funeral at 11AM. Saturday, Sept. 07, 2019 at 10AM a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Railroad Church of Christ 1105 Railroad Ave. Morgan City, La. Interment will follow at Morgan City Cemetery Morgan City, La. Cherishing his memories are wife of 59 Years Elaine Bettis, Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, brothers: Harold W. Bettis, and Walter L. Bettis. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019
