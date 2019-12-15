1930-2019 Ruby Broussard 89, of Beaumont, TX departed this life Sunday, December 8, 2019 Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Church of Philadelphia of Beaumont, TX. Visitation: 10:00am to 12:00noon. Ruby's memories will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Mary Tarver, Geraldine Stevenson, Lolita Cerf and Joanna Snowden; son, Clyde Broussard; a host of grandchildren, great and great greats, relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019